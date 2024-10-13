Louth Billiards & Snooker League defending champs see unbeaten start to season ended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a great result for the now joint third placed Saltfleetby Snooker Club who ended the defending champions Dales Poultry & Game's winning start with an 8-4 defeat in the Louth Snooker League.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no signs that the hosts were about to relinquish their impressive start to the season when Lee Blanchard helped himself to two early frames, but from then on the visitors took over with Eric Watkins and Pete Cash giving them the lead and they wrapped up a superb victory with Duane Van Kempen clinching the deal.

N.T.Shaw of Louth had to much in the tank for the visiting 8 Ballers beating them 8-4 to go into second spot, Callum Stynes (25) was the lone shining light for the defeated away outfit as the hosts quickly went through the gears with Tom Garlick levelling the scores which allowed Gavin Godfrey to fire them in from, Any hopes of a comeback were dead and buried late on when Malc Dixon left his side a couple of points from the leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a week for some teams to take some early frames only to end up well beaten, Louth Volksworld were one with captain Keith Lewington steering them in front, they then found out why Louth Travel Centre are currently top of the league as they responded to fly to a great 9-3 win, Terry Robinson led the rout which saw Gary Skipworth rattle in a 56 break, Jim Ingham charged his opponent and the hosts were over the moon when Sean Howsam and Mark Copeland both won as the visiting Mike Armstrong hit a fine 32 break.

Pete Cash played the captain's role for third placed Saltfleetby Snooker Club who beat the Champs.

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance will be disappointed to have lost their share of the leadership as they went down to a 7-5 defeat to Kitchen Solutions, Steve Barton won two-nil for the visitors who were looking to cook up something special to get their campaign on the menu, They started to simmer a bit when the home side replied courtesy of Terry Ross, but it was back on the boil with the in-form Dan Hufton serving up their just desserts for a first win.

Sibjon Builders returned to the action and a week off certainly didn't do them any harm as they won 8-4 at Tipfix Cue Services to jump above them in the table, Dan Smith and Harry Cohen were the two match winners for the visitors as the remaining matches all ended in draws, These two sides currently occupy the bottom two places in the league but will no doubt soon be on the move upwards with a few forthcoming victories.

League Table Louth Travel Centre 5-35 N.T.Shaw of Louth 5-33 G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 5-31 Saltfleetby Snooker Club 5-31 Dales Poultry & Game 4-30 8 Ballers 5-27 P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 4-24 Louth Volksworld 5-24 Kitchen Solutions 4-22 Sibjon Builders 4-22 Tipfix Cue Services 4-21 Breaks - G.Skipworth 56, M.Armstrong 32, P.Dales 28, C.Stynes 25, D.Smith 24, L.Blanchard 22-22.