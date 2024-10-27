Louth Billiards & Snooker League proudly sponsored by T.MARRIS CARPETS LTD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Its Home sweet Home for the leaders as a Gary Skipworth inspired performance puts Louth Travel Centre five points clear.

N.T.Shaw of Louth have motored into joint second place after another well oiled home win which left opponents Sibjon Builders in the basement, Pete Callaghan gave the away side something to build on but after that they couldn't cement anything together and the hosts drew level through captain Lee Cook and speedily took control with both Hayden Gavey and Gavin Godfrey steering them to a superb 8-4 victory.

It was very much plain sailing for the league leaders Louth Travel Centre who increased their lead to five points after beating Tipfix Cue Services 8-4, Joe Rennie laid down the law to get the home outfit of to a flyer, A few drawn games were to follow meaning the visitors were still the tie but they were put to the sword by Gary Skipworth who rifled in breaks of 77 & 66 as Suzy Shaw earned another frame for the team.

Dales Poultry & Game had to find some of last seasons championship winning form to squeeze past 8 Ballers by 7-5 to stay in a now joint second spot, For long periods this encounter looked to be heading for a share of the spoils but it was the hosts who found a two frame winner in Phil Marshall to edge out their opponents and to keep in touch with the leaders.

Hayden Gavey won two frames to drive N.T.Shaw of Louth into joint second spot.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club occupy fourth at the moment and they will be delighted with their 6-6 draw with Louth Volksworld only having five players to pick from, Captain Pete Cash opened the scoring for his side and the rest played an important role to grab a draw as the visitors had to rely on the walkover to avoid defeat as the league waits for them to kickstart their season.

League Table

Louth Travel Centre 7-51

Dales Poultry & Game 6-46

N.T.Shaw of Louth 7-46

Saltfleetby Snooker Club 7-43

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 6-38

8 Ballers 7-36

Tipfix Cue Services 6-31

Louth Volksworld 6-30

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 5-29

Kitchen Solutions 5-29

Sibjon Builders 6-29

Breaks- G.Skipworth 77-66-27, S.Mountain 31-26-22, D.Cohen 25, J.Hunt 24, P.Dales 23, A.Varcoe 22, L.Cook 21.