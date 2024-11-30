Louth Billiards & Snooker League title hopefuls suffer big defeats

Louth Billiards & Snooker League proudly sponsored by T.MARRIS CARPETS LTD

What a week for the current leaders Dales Poultry & Game to have off as two of their nearest rivals suffer heavy defeats,.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth Travel Centre have topped the table this season but they've been replaced in second spot by NT Shaw of Louth who thrashed them 10-2, After a steady start the visitors were in cruise control with Hayden Gavey, Andre Fisher, Andy Varcoe and Tom Garlick driving them forwards into the runners-up place as the hosts were left to pick up the baggage.

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance were also on the receiving end of a 10-2 scoreline as Sibjon Builders lead them right up the garden path, The visitors have been knocking on the door just recently regarding getting their house in order and they certainly raised the roof in this one with Martin Kemplay, Steve Kemplay, Dave Johnson and Steve Quinn sending them up the ladder up to fifth spot as the hosts tumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitchen Solutions got into the act of big wins when they dished out a 9-3 thrashing to Louth Volksworld, In their bid to move away from the lower places this performance from the visitors was their just desserts for some recent improvement in form, Pete Wood won two frames for starters and victory was served up by Dave Revell, The hosts were struggling to get out of first gear and when Craig Young rattled in a fine 30 break that was the icing on the cake.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd looked set for a badly needed win when they went five up against Saltfleetby Snooker Club, John Mountain with a 35 break and Sid Bett put the hosts well in front and the fourth placed away outfit were on the ropes, but they bounced back Paul Scott keeping them in the match and when Duane Van Kempen also won the fightback was complete and it finished 6-6.

Tipfix Cue Services and 8 Ballers were involved in a 6-6 draw which means the sides now occupy the bottom two places, The early exchanges were shared so both teams were looking for a hero to break the deadlock and it was Danny Cohen who put the visitors in front, unfortunately for them it didn't last to long as Mark Parrinder covered over the cracks for the hosts and the points were shared.

Kitchen Solutions and P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd played their cancelled match from a few weeks ago and they played out a very entertaining 6-6 draw, In a tight encounter it was Steve Barton who opened the scoring for the home side while the visitors response came from Tom Melin as both these sides start the second half of the season by climbing up the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League TableDales Poultry & Game 10-75N.T.Shaw of Louth 11-71Louth Travel Centre 11-69Saltfleetby Snooker Club 11-68Sibjon Builders 11-67Kitchen Solutions 11-66G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 11-64Louth Volksworld 11-63P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 11-62Tipfix Cue Services 11-588 Ballers 11-57Breaks- J.Mountain 35, C.Young 30, M.Parrinder 25, S.Kemplay 24, J.Chamberlain 24-22, Ch Shaw 23, J.Heatley 22, M.Chandler 21-21, S.Jenkins 21, D.Mountain 21, M.Kemplay 21.