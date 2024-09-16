Louth CC win Lincolnshire League title for first time in club's history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Cricket Club 1st XI secure the Lincolnshire Premier League title after emphatic win over Caistor

Louth 1st XI, currently top of the league travelled to Caistor knowing a win would secure the Lincolnshire Premier League title for the first time in the clubs long history.

Louth, losing the toss, we're invited to bat on a wet and difficult wicket.

Laurence Scott and Max Cartledge opened the batting and were made to work hard in challenging conditions. Showing patience and laying an important platform for the team, Louth 86-0 off 30overs and with work to do reach a competitive total.

Louth were in great form to seal their title win.

Momentum was upped by both batters taking Louth to 126 before Cartledge eventually fell in the 35th over for an excellent 45 and a partnership of 114 with Scott. This brought Rich Bell to the crease and he immediately took the attack to Caistor, reaping the benefits of the hard work done by Scott and Cartledge.

Scott upped the momentum also and scored quickly, passing 50 and not relenting until he finally fell for an exceptional 93 and a partnership of 115 in only 10overs. Louth 232-2 off 46overs.

Louth Captain Collinson joined Bell who brought up his own 50 in no time. Collinson hit a quickfire 25 not out and with Bell finishing 64 not out off only 45 balls Louth reached their highest total all season with 274-2 off their 50overs.

Overseas pacer Barend Lourens and Pat Byrne opened the bowling for Louth. Byrne taking a wicket in his 1st over and getting Louth off to a great start.

Both continued to show their class with control and movement too much for the Caistor batsman. Both quickly taking 3wickets with Caistor only on 14 and the title in sight for Louth. Bryne finishing his spell with excellent figures of 3-6 and Lourens taking a further 2 wickets leaving with figures off 5-8 and Caistor 24-8.

Tom Corden broke some Caistor resistance with the score on 49 and Harry Brindle took the final wicket of an exceptional season for him and the team.

Louth winning by 223 runs and securing the premier league title.

Player of the match: Laurence Scott for excellent 93

As 1st team captain it has been a special season with a special squad of players that have dedicated their summers to achieving this league title. One of the youngest squads in the league has shown their talent and great attitudes over a long testing season. Very privileged and proud, as are the whole club.