Louth close the gap after winning top of the table showdown against Market Rasen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louth CC were victorious in their big top of the table showdown with leaders Market Rasen on Saturday as they produced a fine seven wicket win.

Louth, currently in second place, hosted the leaders for their 14th Lincolnshire County Premier league game of the season – a superb campaign which has seen them win 10 of their 13 games, losing only once on the opening game of the season.

And on Saturday it was youngster Max Cartledge who showed his class to win man of the match with a decisive, unbeaten 93.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 20 points on offer for a win, Louth now trail Market Rasen by just two points as the season builds to an exciting climax.

Jason Collinson - hit winning runs for Louth.

Louth, losing the toss, were invited to bowl first.

Overseas player Barend Lourens and the returning Pat Bryne opened the bowling for Louth.

Rasen got off to a solid start on a good pitch and with the aid of some inconsistent bowling.

Byrne did make an early breakthrough after a smart catch by Alfie West with Rasen on 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rasen kept scoring freely and it took the introduction of Collinson to change the game, removing the dangerous Carter and Bradford, after smart catches from Bell and Scott respectively, to leave Rasen 61-3 and Louth on top.

However, Rasen’s middle order kept the visitors in the game, all building partnerships and scoring 30s taking Rasen past 200.

Louth’s bowling attack put in a great shift with little reward, with only Harry Brindle (1-40) and Tom Corden (1-45) taking wickets.

Louth also managed two run outs late in the innings as Rasen finished on a competitive 214-7 off their 50 overs.

Louth began their chase with Scott and Cartledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a solid start, Scott fell LBW for 17 with Louth on 34.

Bell joined Cartledge and both batted with patience and class to keep pushing Louth towards the 215 total.

An important partnership of 90 took Louth to 124 before Bell fell stumped for 43.

Sed Darke joined Cartledge, the latter bringing up his well-earned 50 soon after.

But Darke fell early after being adjudged LBW for seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Collinson joined Cartledge, who looked determined to guide Louth to the 215 total, with 81 required.

Cartledge took the innings on his young shoulders, batting with patience and ruthlessly punishing anything loose, taking himself to a match-winning 93 not out, with Collinson (35 not out) hitting the winning runs in the 47th over and Louth winning by seven wickets.

Louth next welcome Broughton to London Road Pavilion on Bank Holiday Monday.