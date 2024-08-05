Louth Cricket 1st team match report

Louth cricket club 1st team make it 9 wins in a row

Louth 1st XI, hosted Scothern for their 12th Lincolnshire Premier league game of the season. Louth currently in 2nd. P11 W8 C2 L1 and undefeated since 1st game of the season.

Louth, winning the toss, elected to bowl.

The reliable and attacking Louth opening bowling pair of overseas Barend Lourens and Patrick Bryne started Louth off.

With Byrne making an breakthrough early and continuing his fine firm with the ball, removing the dangerous S Bailey for 1. Lourens joined the party removing 2 Scothern batsman with the score on 32 and putting Louth in command. A nasty hit on the neck for another Scothern batsman made the innings more difficult after he retired not out. Lourens (3-48) picking up a 3rd wicket before the end of another impressive spell.

Scothern showed courage in their shot making and continued to make runs despite wickets tumbling. Particularly S Bailey impressing with a free flowing 68 and ensuring Scothern looked to post a competitive total. Rich Bell entered the attack and bowled with pace and control. Picking up 2wkts for 30runs in how 8over spell. Young Alfie 'Sach' West making his debut for 1sts bowled his leg spin effectively and picked up the prize wicket of S Bailey caught well by Collinson. His and Loz Scotts leg spin proved too challenging for the Scothern lower order with the last 3 wickets falling for 21 runs, including a smart stumping for G West, his 4th victim of the day and Scothern all out for 174. A competitive total.

Starting the chase Scott and Medler opened the batting. Both immediately putting Louth in the ascendency with controlled batting. Bringing up their 50 partnership within 12 overs. The pair played a vital role in getting Louth off to a good start, putting on 70 in 16overs before Scott was caught behind for 36. Medler fell soon after for 38 with Louth 88-2 in the 27th over and with work to do still.

Garner (12) and Bell put on 41 before Garner fell bowled to Stapleton. Louth 127-3. Collinson joined Bell and too the attack to Scothern, scoring a quick 24 to put Louth on the verge of victory before been caught, but taking Louth to 163 with 11 overs to go. G West and Bell finished to chase in style in the 42 over and earned Louth another 20pts in their League campaign. Bell 43*. G West 7*.

Player of the match: Richard Bell for his 2-30 and 43*.