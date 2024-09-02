Louth Cricket Club 1st XI win again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth make it 13 wins in a row after another classy Cartledge innings

Louth 1st XI, currently top of the Lincolnshire Premier League and having won 12 in-a-row, hosted Caistor at London Road Pavilion.

Louth, winning the toss, batted first. In form Max Cartledge and John Medler opened for Louth. Both giving Louth a strong start and bring up a 50 partnership. Cartledge bringing up his 5th 50 of an excellent season. Their 100 partnership came up in the 29th over and gave Louth a strong platform to push on. Medler fell for 48 and Bell soon after for 1, leaving Louth 114-2 in the 34th.

Captain Collinson joined Cartledge and they looked to push Louth on. Taking Louth to 150 with 10overs to go. What followed was the result of the excellent start Louth we're given, with Louth putting on 92 in the next 10 overs. Mostly from the bat of Collinson (53) and Cartledge (94) and a 98 partnership, but also with some quick scoring from Harry Brindle (13) at the end to. Leaving Louth with a very competitive total of 245-5 off their 50overs.

Overseas Barend Lourens and Tom Corden opened the bowling for Louth. Both bowling well with little margin for error. Corden making a breakthrough in the 6th after a smart catch from Alfie West and then again soon after leaving Caistor 40-2.

It took the introduction of Reggie Koen and Harry Brindle to really grasp the game for Louth. Bowling with discipline and skill. Brindle bowling 3 Maidens in his first 4overs and Koen taking 2 wkts in the same period. Caistor 75-4 and Louth in charge. The reintroduction of Lourens led to 2 well deserved wickets for him and another impressive firey spell of 2-23 of his 10overs. Caistor 96-7.

Caistors lower order dug in and made Louth work hard and eventually finished on 145-7 off their 50overs. Another infactic and impressive win for Louth 1st XI.

Player of the match: Max Cartledge for his 94.

Next week Louth travel to Cleethorpes for their penultimate game of the season.