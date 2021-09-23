Louth Hockey Club finally christen new London Road facilities

Louth ladies first team got their first win on the new pitch. Pic by David Dales.

The new £180,000 pitch at the London Road Pavilion has been open since July but Saturday saw the first league hockey on the surface.

The men’s firsts were first on, playing Brigg 3s. They narrowly lost 3-2 after leading 1-0 and 2-1. Goals came from Max Greenfield and Rob Chamberlin.

The ladies firsts beat Kingston upon Hull 3s 2-1, with goals from Chris Giles and Poppy Barnbrook.

Meanwhile, the ladies seconds were away at Brigg 3s, also winning 2-1. They were fielding three new young players, Jessie Smith, Tabatha Haynes and Isabella Middleton, who did extremely well on their senior debuts.

Louth started of the first half a bit nervously with Brigg pressing from the off and went 1-0 down. But the team soon found its stride in the latter part of the first half with Layla Short getting the equaliser before half time. Louth started the second half more positively and pressed better with another goal scored by Layla to take the lead.

There was a lot of late pressure from Brigg but Louth hung on to get the win. A great game to kick off the new season.

The men’s seconds were also playing away at Brigg, coming away 2-0 losers. Louth fielded new, young players, who got their first taste of senior hockey.