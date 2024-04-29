Louth is shortlisted for prestigious UK Tennis Club of the Year Award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Opened 14 years ago on Louth Fairfield Industrial Estate the club offers tennis for all standards and ages.
Running over 20 squads a week, individual coaching, internal competition and over 20 teams in local and regional leagues the club has something to offer everyone who is interested in playing tennis.
The clubs’ facilities include four indoor courts, three floodlit outdoor courts, a 45-seat bistro offering freshly prepared food throughout the day, a small retail area and changing facilities.
Having been voted Club of the Year at the recent Lincolnshire Tennis Awards, Louth were then entered into the Regional Awards – consisting of nine counties including Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire amongst others.
The club were delighted to win this award and to be automatically put through to the National Awards as the Midlands Winner.
Sensationally they have now received notification of been shortlisted for UK Club of the Year.
A club spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud to have received these awards and be nominated for the United Kingdom Club of the Year.
“Since opening we have attempted to offer a tennis experience that is inclusive to all standard of players from elite to beginners and over time have broadened our offer to include SEN, Disability and Education.
“This recognition has made all the hard work seem worthwhile.”
The winners will be declared at the LTA Annual Awards Ceremony at the National Tennis Centre on 2nd July.
If you are interested in playing tennis, whatever your standard, please contact the club on 01507 609523 or email [email protected].