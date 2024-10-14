Louth race ace Peter Hickman saves his best for Superbike season finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth race ace Peter Hickman saved his best results for the season finale at Brands Hatch when he recorded three strong points finishes to round off his season in the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Riding the FHO BMW Hickman completed his qualifying in seventh place and lined up on the third row for the start of the first race on Saturday in tricky conditions.

The race was declared wet but that did not deter the Lincolnshire rider who made steady progress through from seventh to fourth on lap five of 20.

On lap 11 he had a tricky moment which allowed Glenn Irwin to make a pass on him, but in a twist of fate two laps later Irwin was caught out in the conditions and crashed which put Hickman back up into fourth place.

Peter Hickman in action at Brands Hatch - photo by Dave Yeomans.

Hickman continued in fourth until the final lap when Kyle Ryde, who had been gradually getting closer to him, finally made his pass stick and Hickman crossed the finish line for his best result of the current campaign in fifth position.

Hickman said: “After a hectic qualifying session, due to red flags etc, I managed four flying laps at the end of the shortened session and qualified seventh.

“In Race One, the boys did a great job, it was bit of a guess on set-up but we finally have a bike that works well in the rain and bringing it home fifth was mega.”

Starting the short Sprint race from the middle of the third row Hickman retained his ninth position for the majority of the 12 laps.

With three laps remaining Hickman passed Irwin and completed the final three laps to take eighth place at the flag.

Hickman was placed in the middle of the fourth row for the final race of the championship.

He dropped a position to 13th and circulated in that position until he passed Lee Jackson and then Storm Stacey on laps 15 and 17 respectively to cross the finish line in 11th place.

This strong set of results concluded the British Superbike Championship, but the season is not yet over for Hickman as he is to once again contest the Macau GP on 16th November where he has taken the win on four occasions.