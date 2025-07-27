Louth racer Dessoy crashes out at Brands Hatch

Dessoy in action at Brands Hatch

Riding the Louth-based PHR Performance by Peter Hickman Triumph Daytona 660, Harrison Dessoy was at Brands Hatch in Kent for the eighth round of the Pirelli National Sportbike championship where he was unfortunate to crash out of third place at the half way stage of Sunday’s race.

After being the fastest rider overall in free practice Dessoy completed his qualifying in fourth place and began the 12 lap affair from the head of the second row.

He didn't get the best of starts and completed the first lap down in sixth place before passing Ferre Fleerackers on lap four. The top six riders were all together fighting for position and Dessoy took his chance to overtake both Asher Durham and Rhys Stephenson one lap later to claim third place.

But just as he was poised to make a move for second place he slid off unhurt at Hawthornes, his race over on lap six of 12.

Dessoy drops a place in the over rider standings to fourth but is only seven points away from the top three and with two races at the next round he will be seeking two strong results to make up the points and return to the top three.

The next round is at Thruxton over the weekend of August 8/10.