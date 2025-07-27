Louth racer Hickman has further treatment following Isle of Man crash

Peter Hickman has had surgery in London on his right shoulder

Louth motorcycle racer Peter Hickman has had further treatment as a result of his crash at the Isle of Man TT races.

He explained that he had an issue on his right shoulder and that following a MRI doctors believed there was an issue with his Brachial Plexus Nerve and he had surgery last week in London.

After the surgery Hickman said: “Today’s operation went as well as it could have with the best possible outcome. it will still be a little while before we know if everything is back to normal or not but the surgeons say everything is looking promising so fingers crossed.

“Having two of the top specialists in the “nerve” game was definitely comforting, massive thanks to Dr Marco Sinisi and Dr Anthony Macquillan for working on me as well as all your staff here at the Wellington Hospital in London.

“Also a massive thanks to Dr Ricardo Pacheco (knee specialist) and Dr Marcus De Matus (spinal specialist) who have recently looked after me.

“Another huge thanks goes to Simon Rushton of Grosvenor Medical who has referred me all over the place since my accident on 30th May to make sure I’ve been looked after by the very best.

“Thanks also to Fifi, my family, friends and fans too for the support, it really means a lot. I’ll be back.”

After a night in hospital after his surgery Hickman was at Brands Hatch on Sunday to support the 8TEN race team which he co-owns with fellow racer Davey Todd.