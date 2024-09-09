Louth remain top of Lincolnshire County Premier Division, despite victory for the rain in the end on Saturday.

Louth, who had won 13 games in a row, travelled to fourth placed Cleethorpes, knowing two wins from their last two games would ensure the Lincolnshire County Premier League title for the first time in the club’s history.

Louth, winning the toss, bowled first in overcast and drizzly conditions.

Overseas pacer Barend Lourens and Pat Byrne opened the bowling for Louth and Cleethorpe’s openers played the conditions very well, punishing anything loose and looked comfortable.

The breakthrough came via Lourens, having Carlton caught very smartly by Scott at second slip.

Lourens continued with his aggressive lines and lengths and managed to run out the non-striker in a following over.

But then the rain came down and the teams left the field for a period.

Lourens and Byrne continued after the delay with Lourens taking another wicket, leaving him with figures of 2-36.

The introduction of Harry Brindle helped Louth grasp the game. With some smart bowling from a young head, he managed to grab wickets regularly ending with an impressive spell of 3-18.

Louth secured another vital point when the ever reliable Koen took 2-26, including Osmond for 74, leaving Cleethorpes 174-9 with three overs to go.

However, the persistent rain and gloomy conditions eventually took its toll and, with the conditions becoming dangerous, the players left the field.

All parties agreed it was unsafe to continue and shook hands on an abandoned game, Louth securing nine points to keep them top of the league with one game to go.

Player of the match: Harry Brindle for his 3-18.

This weekend Louth travel to Caistor for their final game of the season with a win securing the league title for the first time in the club’s long history.