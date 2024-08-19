Louth snooker ace Gary Skipworth lands Lincolnshire county crown
Louth & District Snooker League star Gary Skipworth has been crowned the 2024 Lincolnshire County Snooker Champion, writes Jack Westerby.
The league have sent their congratulations to Skipworth on his county success – the game is still available to watch on YouTube.
And, despite not really punishing his opponent when amongst the balls, he did enough to level the clash at three apiece.
