Louth snooker ace Gary Skipworth lands Lincolnshire county crown

By Jack Westerby
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:28 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 12:50 BST
Louth & District Snooker League star Gary Skipworth has been crowned the 2024 Lincolnshire County Snooker Champion, writes Jack Westerby.

The league have sent their congratulations to Skipworth on his county success – the game is still available to watch on YouTube.

Skipworth made a great start by winning the first frame, aided by a superb 48 break.

But then opponent Luke Maddison took control to lead 3-1 at the break.

Gary Skipworth proudly shows off the Lincolnshire County Snooker Championship Trophy

After the restart Skipworth showed huge determination and started to dominate proceedings.

And, despite not really punishing his opponent when amongst the balls, he did enough to level the clash at three apiece.

Skipworth then went onto take the last two hard fought frames to claim a thoroughly deserved victory by 5-3 to make everyone proud in Louth.

