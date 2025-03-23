Louth snooker champions Dales Poultry & Game advance

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd boxed their opponents in Group A.

The top two in Group A came face to face and it's the League Champions Dales Poultry & Game who prevailed with a fine 7-5 away win at G.Fawcett Property Maintenance.

Lee Blanchard ran in a 44 break for the visitors who looked well in control until Richard Kingham replied for the hosts to set up an exciting finish that saw Pete Dales knock the stuffing out of any further comebacks as his side eye up the leadership in this section.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd finally returned to the green baize and picked up a useful 7-5 home win over 8 Ballers in Group A, The visitors came into the match on the back of two defeats but they looked to be ending that run when Danny Cohen gave them the early lead, Jordan Kay hit a 30 break to level the scores and the away outfit were sent packing to another loss with Matt Chandler sealing the hosts victory.

Louth Volksworld were another team to start up their cup campaign and they did so with a 7-5 success over Sibjon Builders who are second in Group B, It was all out attack in this encounter with Colin Stirton, Rich Burkitt and Mike Armstrong all winning for the hosts while Dave Johnson and Anthony Pridgeon both replied for the visitors who rallied to the finish but unfortunately for them just couldn't force a draw.

After being short on potting fuel in their previous match N.T.Shaw of Louth found a higher gear to defeat Kitchen Solutions 7-5, Kyle Gooderham steered the away outfit in front only to see Craig Young keep the scores level for starters, The tie was heading for a draw that's until Malc Dixon no doubt hit a few doubles to clinch the match for the motormen as they earned a first cup win in Group B.