Louth snooker champions ready for tricky semi-final

Louth Volksworld have first leg home advantage in the cup Knockout

The semi-finals line-up of the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout Trophy will see champions Dales Poultry & Game face Kitchen Solutions while Louth Volksworld play P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd.

Dales Poultry & Game's quest for the double continues as they make the semi-finals as Group A winners after ending Saltfleetby Snooker Club's season with a fine 8-4 result, Pete Dales (31 break), Gary Brown and Sam Mountain (53) were the trio of home winners while Nick Carter (22) replied for the visitors.

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd are through to the last four after surviving a slight scare in an 9-3 loss to G.Fawcett Property Maintenance, When the matching of the players came out it looked a tall order for the visitors whose nerves were settled when Jordan Kay rolled in a 46 break and Simon Jenkins won, The hosts ended their campaign in style with Matt Griffiths, Dave Jones, Terry Ross and Ray Fawcett doing the business.

After spending a good time at the top of the Group Louth Travel Centre must be wondering how they have missed out on a semi-final spot, they needed eight in their match with Kitchen Solutions but only got seven, Joe Rennie and Mark Copeland did their best to get the hosts over the line but Craig Young hit back for the visiting Kitchen Solutions and despite a 7-5 loss they go through.

Louth Volksworld had the luxury of going into their final Group match having already qualified for the semi-finals, They had Rich Burkitt knocking in a couple of frames in an 8-4 loss to NT Shaw of Louth who had Andy Varcoe, Kyle Gooderham and Gavin Godfrey all on form.