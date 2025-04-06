Louth Volksworld accelerate in the Louth Snooker Cup Knockout

Its still all to play for for all ten teams in the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout.

Louth Volksworld found the power against N.T.Shaw of Louth to go second in Group B with a brilliant 10-2 home win.

The hosts started bottom of their section but certainly got revved up for this encounter with Mark Pickard and Colin Stirton moving them off nicely and they continued to steer in the right direction with Rich Burkitt leaving the visitors exhausted and when their last player failed to show they ended up bottom of the pile with this road kill.

Louth Travel Centre remain on top of their Group despite taking a beating from Kitchen Solutions, It was a 'Soup'er starter for the hosts with both Pete Wood and Mark Squires winning which set them up for the main course which was a victory by 8-4 and that duly arrived in a Pickle tray with Craig Young relinquishing any hopes the away outfit had of any fightback despite the efforts of Henry McSpadden.

In Group A PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd made it three wins from three when they beat G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 8-4 to go level on points, Most victorious sides made a great start to their fixtures and the hosts were no exception with John Mountain and Jack Westerby putting them four up, Jordan Kay got into the act to increase the scoreline but they were denied double figures when Nick Hopper replied for the well defeated visitors.

Dales Poultry & Game are the sole leaders of Group A after drawing 6-6 with Saltfleetby Snooker Club, Mark Berridge and James Keefe both won early on for their respective sides to keep the tie simmering, A few drawn games were to follow but neither side could find another winner so the points were shared and it's all to play for as this cup knockout enters the all important second half.