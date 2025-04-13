Louth Volksworld win again to go second in group in the Louth Snooker League

Gary Brown won both frames for Group A leaders Dales Poultry & Game.

It wasn't the best of starts to their cup campaign for Louth Volksworld but after another win they have manoeuvred into second spot in Group B just two points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Mark Pickard gave them the driveway to this latest success with Keith Lewington playing the captain's part, The visitors Kitchen Solutions inconsistency continues but they did cut the deficit late on courtesy of Dave Revell but it was a 7-5 loss.

Sibjon Builders hopes of putting any pressure on the Group B leaders Louth Travel Centre took a bit of a knock when the two sides fought out a 6-6 draw, Ian Appleby gave the hosts the lead midway through the encounter as they looked to push on to break into the qualifying semi-finals places but Mark Copeland replied for the away outfit as their lofty position now looks under threat as we go into the business end of the cup knockout.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club needed a good result to boost their cup hopes up and their fine 8-4 home win over G.Fawcett Property Maintenance will do nicely as they go third in Group A, Max Berridge started the ball rolling for the hosts and they continued to dominate proceedings with Eric Watkins firing them further in front and from then on there was no way back for the visitors whose second place looks slightly rocky at the moment.

Dales Poultry & Game have moved seven points clear in their section after a very comfortable 9-3 away win over 8 Ballers who sink to the bottom, Gary Brown and Phil Marshall both won for their team as they continue their quest for a league and cup double, The hosts didn't do their cause any good by only fielding five players as they look to be heading for an early exit from this years competition after another defeat.