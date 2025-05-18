Louth's Dessoy bags two podiums during successful Donington Park round

Dessoy on podium at Donington

Harrison Dessoy on the Louth Based PHR Performance Triumph Daytona 660 secured two podium places in round two of the Pirelli National Sportbike championship at Donington Park at the weekend.

Dessoy was never outside the top two throughout free practice and qualifying and started the first of two races from a front row grid position. As the race got underway he settled into second place behind Dutch rider Kas Beekmans and they quickly pulled a six lengths lead over the following pack.

Dessoy and Beekmans exchanged the lead throughout the 12 laps and both broke the existing lap record on a few occasions. On the final lap Dessoy made a last effort but could not make a pass stick and completed the race in second place, breaking the lap record once again with a 1m33.937s - 95.32mph which gave him pole position for the start of race two.

In the second race, once again Dessoy was running a close second to Beekmans and working hard to keep on terms with him. By lap five the pair were exchanging positions with Dessoy holding the lead for four laps mid race. But creeping up on the duelling pair was Belgian rider Ferre Fleerackers who snatched second place from Beekmans on lap nine. Then one lap later Fleerackers took the lead and Dessoy ended up in third place. Try as he may Dessoy could not get back ahead and completed the race in third place.

Dessoy in race action at Donington Park

Dessoy said: “I am pleased with that although a bit disappointed. Kas ran a very good race, he is very strong at the moment. Again it was the last sector I was struggling with a little bit and nearly crashed a couple of times; you cant say I am not trying! But pleased with my two podiums. A huge thank you to the PHR Performance squad for putting a fantastic bike under me, we will try again at Snetterton.”

The series takes a break now and the riders will reconvene at Snetterton over the weekend of June 20/22.