Louth's Hickman taken to hospital after heavy crash at Isle of Man TT Races

Hicky back in the paddock after his crash

Peter Hickman suffered a heavy crash during practice on Friday evening on the opening lap of the third qualifying session of the 2025 Isle of Man TT races.

He came off at Kerrowmoar and was treated at the scene before being taken by AirMed to Nobles Hospital in Douglas. He was treated for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries spending a couple of nights in hospital before returning to the paddock on Sunday.

The 14 times TT winner will remain at the races to support Davey Todd, his teammate in the 8TENRacing team.

Hickman said: “Well this isn’t quite how I’d planned my TT to go!! I had a bit of a get off on Friday night… Nothing quite like a 140mph slap against the Manx countryside! I am battered and bruised but more or less ok. we will be back.

"I am very fortunate to be looked after by SUOMY Helmets, Weise Motorcycle Clothing, Five Advanced Gloves and frey_daytona, the best in the business and a massive thanks to the amazing IOM TT Marshals, the TT medical team, and staff at Noble’s Hospital.”

This year's races have been severely disrupted by the weather and instead of racing starting on Saturday the track time on Saturday and Sunday was given over to qualifying with racing starting Monday.