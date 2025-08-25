Louth's Peter Hickman back on a bike at Cadwell Park

Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman is back on a bike three months after his crash in practice at the Isle of Man TT races back in May.

The 14 times TT winner from Louth rode a BMW M1000 RR Superstock bike at Cadwell Park last Friday at the British Superbike test evening. Although not quite ready to race just yet Hickman was certainly no slouch out on the track and said: “I had a mega evening with the 8TEN Racing team at Cadwell Park tonight! I completed 35 laps on the BMW Stocker and felt good to be back out on track with the boys.”

Hickman suffered some serious injuries in his TT crash including leg, vertebra, ankle, ribs, shoulder and hand injuries. He has also undergone an operation to repair nerve in his shoulder and has been battling with damaged ligaments which made bending his leg to ride the bike difficult.

Hickman, who hasn’t raced in BSB since round two at Donington has not yet said when he expects to be back on the British Superbike grid.