Magnificent seven for rampant Boston Town

Fraser Bayliss scored his 3rd hat-trick for Boston Town

Boston Town avenged their league defeat at Wisbech earlier in the season by stunning them 7-2 in the return fixture.

Since that 2-1 setback in July, Chris Funnell's side have reeled off 5 wins in a row to move up into the United Counties League Premier North play-off places.

The Poachers were simply rampant on Tuesday against a Wisbech team who had been among the division's pacesetters.

The irrepressible Fraser Bayliss was again in the thick of the action, helping himself to the 3rd hat-trick of his Boston Town career. He's now up to 10 goals for the season and is surely in the form of his life.

Matt Cotton has also been on a hot streak. He started the ball rolling by opening the scoring after 24 minutes, his 5th goal in his last 4 appearances.

Jack Gurney also notched 2 goals, including a stupendous strike from outside the area to make it 3-0 just before half-time.

There was more good news for Poachers fans when long-term injury absentees Harry Limb and Luke Wilson both came off the bench, the latter for his first appearance of the season.

And Limb it was who inevitably grabbed the final goal late on, the first time Boston Town have scored that many goals in a game since a 7-1 win against Grantham Town Academy in the UCL KO Cup in September 2022.

On Saturday (20 September), the Poachers are at home again. Kick-off against Blackstones will be 3pm at the Mortgages For Your Stadium.

Town: Portas, Worthington (Zaluzinskis), Smith (Wilson), Tate, Ford, Hudson, Bayliss, Priestley (Graves), Gibbons (Beeson), Gurney (Limb), Cotton