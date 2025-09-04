Manager proud of Boston Town despite FA Cup replay defeat

Jordan Nuttell in action in the FA Cup replay against Sporting Khalsa - photo (c) Steve Daviesplaceholder image
Jordan Nuttell in action in the FA Cup replay against Sporting Khalsa - photo (c) Steve Davies
Boston Town were knocked out of the FA Cup in Tuesday night’s replay despite a valiant effort against higher league opponents.

They succumbed 2-0 to Northern Premier League Division One West side Sporting Khalsa.

It was a depleted Poachers side that made the long midweek trip to the West Midlands.

Matt Cotton, whose stoppage time equaliser had set up the replay, was added the list of missing players, joining long-term injured absentees such as Harry Limb and Luke Wilson.

But Chris Funnell's side certainly showed their mettle and held Khalsa on their 3G pitch for 55 minutes.

The hosts added a second in the 91st minute to seal their place in the 2nd qualifying round.

Despite the defeat, Funnell said he was proud of his team and felt they had given a good account of themselves

Town: Portas, Hudson, Smith (Worthington), Zaluzinksis, Ford, Tate, Bayliss, Priestley, Nuttell (Maddison), Gurney (Munton), Gibbons

