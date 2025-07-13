Mark Allen set for snooker exhibition evening in Louth

Mark Allen is the first player to hit maximum breaks in all Triple crown events.

Former World ranked number one snooker player Mark Allen will be appearing at the Louth Town & Country Club on Saturday September 13th for an exhibition night.

The Pistol' Mark Allen will be playing against the local talent on Saturday September 13th with break-off at 6.45pm.

When the tickets for playing and seats went on sale it took just eight days to sell out which is testament to how enjoyable these snooker exhibitions are and, who knows, the club could witness its second maximum break after Tom Ford rolled one in on the 10th of May. Mark Allen is the first player to make a maximum break in all Triple crown events.

Ten lucky local players will no doubt be practising hard in their bid to topple a snooker professional who is currently in the top ten in the World rankings.

It all promises to be another great evening of Snooker following on from the previous three events and with future events in the new year now booked in the Louth Town & Country Club is the place to be if you want to watch a great night of top quality Snooker.

The Louth Town & Country Club have added a few standing places for the Mark Allen Snooker Exhibition evening and these are available by contacting Jack Westerby on 07851735263. (Non members welcome)