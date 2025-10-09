Market Rasen Racecourse announces new partnership with Lincs Sound Radio

Market Rasen Racecourse is delighted to announce a new partnership with Lincs Sound Radio, Lincolnshire's newest commercial radio station.

Launched in June, Lincs Sound is built on the principle of focusing local radio for the local community, providing Lincolnshire County with a voice. With a family-orientated music mix, dedicated support for traffic and travel, charity initiatives and what’s on guides, the station is already making a strong impact across the county. Now broadcasting additionally on DAB, App and Smart Speakers, it already boasts over 58,000 online listeners.

This pertinent collaboration will see Lincs Sound and Market Rasen Racecourse working together on a number of community-focused projects. For the racecourse, it represents the opportunity to connect directly with the people of Lincolnshire through a trusted and relevant local channel.

The first initiative under the partnership is the Sunday Star programme, where Lincs Sound invites the public to nominate a person they feel deserves special recognition. Each week, one winner is chosen to receive a bouquet of flowers. As part of the new partnership, Sunday Star winners will also be invited to Market Rasen’s Easter Sunday Racing fixture in 2026 to enjoy a complimentary day at the races including afternoon tea.

Lincs Sound

Jack Pryor, Market Rasen Racecourse General Manager said: “We are delighted to be working with Lincs Sound.

“The station is truly embedded in the community and connects us with Lincolnshire in a unique and authentic way. This partnership will allow us to communicate with the county, its people and celebrate everything that makes local life so special.”

James Footitt, Commercial Director for Lincs Sound said: “It is great to be partnering with Market Rasen Racecourse and to see our branding at such an iconic Lincolnshire venue.

“Their support on air, including sponsoring features like our Sunday Star, really shows how well our values align. Both our brands share a passion for community and celebrating everything that makes Lincolnshire special.”