Market Rasen Racecourse celebrates its centenary in style

Centenary Memorabilia

Celebrations were held throughout 2024 to celebrate the centenary of Market Rasen Racecourse.

The official celebrations were held on Centenary Raceday at the Easter Sunday fixture on Sunday 31st October, which saw a tremendous crowd of over 4,000 in attendance. Easter Sunday was also Community Day and celebrated the "100 Miles For 100 Years" initiative, which saw the racecourse team walk 100 miles collectively around the track on March 5th and raise close to £900 for the charity The Gardiner Hill Foundation, which is based in Grimsby and aims to enhance and enrich the lives of people with mental health problems. Donations can still be made to "1000 Miles For 100 Years" online at www.justgiving.com/page/marketrasenracecourse-100milesfor100years

Ladies Day on July 20th proved as popular as ever with the 7,500 plus in attendance treated to a fabulous performance by Belgian vocal trance and eurodance music project Ian Van Dahl after racing. In celebration of the centenary, the first 100 people through the gate on Ladies Day were treated to a free drink and the Style Awards offered a record £8,000 worth of prizes including items from Coneys Designer Wear and Daniella Draper.

There were also popular Rasen Rocks Race Night in August which saw X-Factor stars James Arthur and Ella Henderson take to the stage while Ferry Ales Brewery Beer Festival Raceday in September proved so popular that all the beer sold out!

The Style Awards

Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen, said: “It has been fantastic that we have been able to celebrate our centenary year here at Market Rasen to the full throughout 2024. “The crowds and support from the community has been fantastic and it was tremendous that so much was raised by the ‘100 Miles For 100 Years’ challenge. “There will be a permanent reminder of our long and proud history with one of our bars renamed as the Centenary Bar. “We are not done with the year with our hugely popular Rand Farm Park Boxing Day At The Races set to the round off our centenary celebrations in the best way possible.” Tickets for Rand Farm Park Boxing Day At The Races and all other Market Rasen https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen/events-tickets/