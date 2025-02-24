Market Rasen Racecourse named in the top 15 in the UK

Market Rasen Racecourse

Market Rasen Racecourse is delighted to announce that they have been ranked in the top 15 racecourses in the UK for 2024, along with receiving an accolade for most improved racecourse.

The racecourses offering Britain’s highest-rated customer experience in 2024 have been confirmed by the AA as results of the Racecourse Association’s annual Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme (QARS) are published.

In alphabetical order, the leading racecourses for customer experience in 2024 were: Aintree, Ascot, Chelmsford City, Cheltenham, Chester, Doncaster, Hamilton Park, Haydock Park, Kelso, Market Rasen, Musselburgh, Newbury, Newmarket, Perth and York.

Each racecourse listed above scored 89% or higher in the assessment, with the top scoring racecourse scoring 96%.

Market Rasen Racecourse celebrated a fantastic improvement to their raceday experience score in 2024, which was judged on their Family Fun Day over the Easter period. The year-on-year score rose 14% to 90%, with the AA assessor complimenting the team for their acute attention to detail, warm hospitality and impressive remedial work to rectify previously recommended improvements.

Jack Pryor, General Manager of Market Rasen Racecourse, commented, “We are absolutely delighted with the result of this year’s Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme, and to receive Most Improved Racecourse. Our Family Day is one of the highlights of our year, and in 2024 saw our racegoers enjoy a great day out, with something for everyone to enjoy.

“This is a reflection on the whole team and the hard work they’ve put in, not just on this raceday but throughout the year. From improving our customer service, to updating our traffic management plan, they deserve the award and the 14% improvement on Market Rasen’s score. We look forward to continuing to improve and remaining as one of the top 15 racecourses in the country for customer experience.”

Market Rasen races all year round, with key fixtures including the Easter Carnival Raceday, Dinosaur Day, Summer Plate Ladies Day, Beer, Boots & Bridles Raceday, and Boxing Day, along with two music concerts, this year featuring Tom Jones and Scouting For Girls. Away from the large racedays, the racecourse offers a chance to come racing from just £10 per person throughout the year at the County Racedays. Tickets for all fixtures can be found at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen