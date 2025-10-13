Market Rasen Racecourse: Preview and Tips for Tuesday’s Seven-Race Card

Market Rasen Racecourse hosts its first jumps meeting of the new season on Tuesday

It’s Market Rasen Racecourse’s first meeting of the winter National Hunt season and Tuesday’s seven-race card features four hurdle races, two steeplechases and one bumper.

Read on for a full preview of the Market Rasen card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all the latest free bet offers.

Racing gets underway with an extended two-mile maiden hurdle (1.51). Free Pic, Star Pupil and Westernesse all turn their hooves to jumping for the first time here, converts from the Flat and each with a win on that code to their names this year. With none of them having run over hurdles before, though, it’s an unknown and the likes of winning-pointer Un Sens A La Vie, who also went on to win a bumper last term at this track, looks a likely type, debuting for the Twiston-Davies team. With the yard in great form and jockey maintaining a high strike rate, this looks the runner to side with.

Race two is a two and a half mile novices’ hurdle (2.21). There are only four runners making up the field here, with Charlie Longsdon’s Freshers Week the least exposed of the four. Winner of a point-to-point in April, the form of which has yet to work out, this son of Crystal Ocean was a reasonably pricey purchase and represents a yard in good form at present, particularly in novice races. Country Park returns for the new season today, while Stumps Or Slips seeks to improve on a midfield finish upon his reappearance at Worcester. With his stable producing plenty of winners, though, Country Park looks to have the best chance at the weights this time.

Next is an extended two-mile handicap hurdle (2.51). Emma Lavelle’s Indemnity starts the new season six pounds above his last mark, which saw him win by nine lengths at Warwick. He has typically needed a run to get going in the past, though, so it’s probably worth looking elsewhere for now. Forget The Way could be a good option, just denied by a nose last time and only a pound higher now. Chaos Control won over course and distance last year off only one pound lower and, having had a run on the Flat in September, could go well here.

The fourth race is a handicap hurdle run over two miles and seven furlongs (3.21). Ruler Of The River made an excellent start for new handler Fergal O’Brien, winning at Plumpton in September, and has risen five pounds in the handicap as a result. She steps up in trip here, which could help her reproduce that form under the same rider again. Henry Daly’s Sandscape - the topweight here has come down the handicap by two pounds but, in this race’s context, it doesn’t make much difference and he might be better off up in class with less weight to carry.

Following is a two and three quarter mile handicap chase (3.51). This looks a competitive contest, despite a pared-back field of six. Lermoos Legend, Nickelforce and Lunar Discovery all placed upon their most recent starts. The latter might be the best placed to improve on a placing here, as he should outclass the other two, but is weighted nicely enough to get the better of top-rated Sure Touch.

The penultimate race is a novices’ handicap chase over two miles and three furlongs (4.21). Billy Aprahamian’s Grain Trade might be able to pick up a place at least, down two pounds from a midfield finish last time at Worcester over a shorter trip. Wind surgery has appeared to help Great Ballinboris, who could be in with a chance of a place under Brian Hughes, although this is his first start of the season so he lacks the race fitness of some of the others.

Finally, racing concludes with an extended two-mile bumper (4.55). Each of the eight runners are debutants, so this race could go any way. Stuart Edmunds’ Indiza has already had wind surgery, which doesn’t bode well, while Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore’s Luna Grace wears a tongue strap for her debut with a five-pound claimer on her back, which also doesn’t seem positive. Nigel Hawke’s Bebop might go well, while Laysoft potentially has the most promise on paper, a son of Churchill out of an Invincible Spirit mare.

Market Rasen selections - Tuesday:

1.51 - Un Sens A La Vie

2.21 - Country Park

2.51 - Chaos Control

3.21 - Ruler Of The River

3.51 - Lunar Discovery

4.21 - Grain Trade

4.55 - Laysoft