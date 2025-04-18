Market Rasen Racecourse set for fun-filled Easter Carnival raceday

Market Rasen Racecourse

Market Rasen Racecourse are looking forward to welcoming families and racing fans to their Easter Carnival Raceday on Sunday.

The day will feature a six-race card of great racing, alongside a full line-up of family entertainment, Easter Sunday at Market Rasen is undoubtedly a standout event for the long weekend this spring.

Racegoers can expect a full schedule of carnival and circus-themed entertainment throughout the day including face painting, inflatables and an Easter Egg Hunt. Afternoon racing kicks off with the much-loved Shetland Pony Races, a firm favourite with racing fans of all ages.

A raceday designed to suit everyone, under 18s go free, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to enjoy a day at the races together. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic and make the most of the outdoor space, with views of the track and a welcoming atmosphere that reflects Market Rasen’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for all ages. A wide range of food and drink options will also be available on site.

Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen, commented, “We’re very excited for our Easter Carnival Raceday to return on Easter Sunday. This year sees the introduction of a Family Ticket which offers even better value for those looking to enjoy a great day out altogether. Advance booking online can save up to 20% to prices on the day.

“With thrilling Jumps racing, a packed schedule of entertainment and plenty of ways to relax and enjoy the day, the Easter Carnival Raceday is set to be a celebration of racing, family fun and Easter cheer.”

For tickets and more information, visit Market Rasen’s website at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen or follow @marketrasenracecourse on social media.