Market Rasen U14 Girls kick off new season in E5 kit

Market Rasen U14 girls with (L-R) manager Rob Logan, Kevin Stevens from E5 and joint club manager Ross Freeman

A football team from Market Rasen kicked off the season in a brand new kit, thanks to an award-winning developer.

Market Rasen U14 girls, who play in the Lincolnshire Women & Girls’ County Football League, launched their 25/26 campaign on September 6 sporting a new yellow and royal blue home kit sponsored by E5 Living.

The club is based at Rase Park, Gallamore Lane, where E5 Living has opened Gallamore Gardens, a high-quality range of 72 energy efficient bungalows.

E5 president Kevin Stevens said the sponsorship was a way of supporting the local community.

“We’re proud to be able to make a positive contribution in the local communities where we build our new homes.

“It’s especially pleasing to support one of the teenage teams as sport plays such an integral role in promoting the benefits of physical and mental well-being in young people.”

The E5 logo will be seen throughout the busy season across the girls’ yellow and royal blue home kits, red and black aways kits, training tops and tracksuits.

Joint manager of the club Ross Freeman said: “We are very grateful to Kevin at E5 for his very generous support because as a self-funded club we rely heavily on sponsorship for new kits and equipment.

“We haven’t had the best start in the league this season - although we did score an 8-1 victory in the U14 Challenge Cup – but we certainly look the part and hope our new strip will spur us on for the rest of the season.”

The squad trains every Tuesday, 6pm at Market Rasen Leisure Centre and have a busy month ahead: throughout October they have matches in the league, the Challenge Cup and the County Cup.

E5 Living is an award-winning developer delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes for buyers at every stage of life. They worked with housebuilder Horgan Homes on the new bungalows at Gallamore Gardens, which is part of a wider development that will include an Aldi supermarket and a Starbucks.