MATCH REPORT: Boston Town 0-1 Lincoln United

Boston United suffered derby day disappointment against Lincoln United

Boston Town returned to the Mortgages for You Stadium after three weeks on the road, taking on higher-league opposition Lincoln United in a closely contested Lincolnshire derby.

The Poachers started brightly, enjoying early possession and pressing Lincoln high up the pitch. The first real chance of the game fell to Harry Limb, who controlled a lofted pass superbly before firing a shot at goal, only for a Lincoln defender to throw himself in the way.

Lincoln responded with a golden opportunity of their own as Owen Vincent was played through one-on-one with Travis Portas. Vincent attempted a delicate finish around the goalkeeper, but his effort rolled narrowly wide of the far post.

Boston came close again following a corner, with Richard Ford winning the aerial duel, but no one in blue could apply the finishing touch before Lincoln managed to clear their lines.

A heated moment came when Vincent was sent racing through again, only to collide with Luke Wilson as both players battled for possession. The referee deemed Wilson’s challenge a foul and brandished a yellow card, much to the frustration of the Lincoln players, who felt it warranted more.

Both sides continued to battle in an even first half, with neither able to break the deadlock before the interval

Boston came out with intent, looking for the all-important opening goal. They continued to test Lincoln’s defence, sending dangerous balls into the channels and forcing the visitors to stand firm. A powerful effort from the edge of the box whistled just wide as the Poachers edged closer to a breakthrough.

However, it was Lincoln who struck first. A long throw-in into the Boston penalty area sparked a chaotic scramble, with defenders desperately trying to clear. The ball eventually fell to Jamie Ture, who managed to prod it home from close range

Boston immediately pushed forward in search of an equaliser. Almost straight from the restart, Gibbons found himself unmarked at the back post but couldn’t make clean contact, allowing Jack Steggles to gather comfortably

The Poachers dominated possession and continued to pepper the Lincoln box with crosses. Harry Limb had a golden chance to level from close range, but his volley flew over the bar. Moments later, Gibbons attempted an audacious overhead kick, but once again, Steggles was equal to it.

Tempers flared again when Sean Wright appeared to catch Harry Limb with an elbow. Boston players and fans appealed for a red card, but the referee instead opted for another yellow.

As the game neared its conclusion, Boston came within inches of an equaliser. Limb rounded Steggles and looked certain to score, but Henry Moore somehow managed to clear off the line.

Wave after wave of Boston attacks followed, with Matt Cotton drilling a low shot through a crowd of bodies, only for Steggles to react brilliantly with a last-second save. A goalmouth scramble ensued, but Leo Priestley hacked the ball clear before Boston could capitalise.

Boston’s final chance came from yet another corner, as a header was directed goalwards, but Steggles claimed it to secure all three points for Lincoln.