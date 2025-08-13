Matt Cotton double earns last-gasp victory for Boston Town

Boston Town snatched a dramatic win against the league leaders.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a crazy finish, Newark Town twice thought they were going to claim all 3 points, only to lose 2-1 right at the death.

The visitors were awarded a 90th minute penalty with the score at 1-1 – but Travis Portas pulled off a superb block to keep out Louis Czerwak’s spot-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barely a minute later, Newark had the ball in the net, but assistant referee Andrew Baker flagged it offside. And then 2 minutes into injury time, Matt Cotton completed a remarkable finale by drilling home a low shot after an irresistible surge forward by Fraser Bayliss.

Matt Cotton was named man of the match against Newark Town - photo (c) Joshua Hallam

Bayliss’s tireless running typified an energetic performance by the Poachers that had put them in the driving seat early in the second half.

It was Cotton who had given them a 1-0 lead after 53 minutes, this time Harry Limb the provider as he chased and harried on the right. The visitors appealed for offside but the ball was played through to Cotton off a defender.

At that point, Chris Funnell’s side looked in control, but when Alex Hales hooked home an equaliser from a corner, it looked like the spoils would be shared – until that topsy-turvy climax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotton was named man of the match and the win moves the Poachers up to 6th in the United Counties League Premier North table.

Town: Portas, Tate, Smith, Burdass, Ford, Worthington, Bayliss (Priestley), Maddison, Nuttell (Zaluzinskis), Limb (Munton), Cotton; unused subs: Gurney, Hudson

x9oobg4