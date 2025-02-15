Men’s Denny Plate squad at Boston Indoor Bowls Club reach the semi-finals

Successful Invaders on the night, Scott Whyers, Sandra Tebbs and Nathan Dunnington

Congratulations to the Men’s Denny Plate squad at Boston Indoor Bowls Club who have reached the semi-final stage of the prestigious national club competition.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing Essex County on neutral ground in the quarter-final at Riverain Bowling Club in Hitchin, they held their nerve in a dramatic, tight battle to claim victory by three shots, winning 68-65.

Going into the last end on the four rinks, the aggregate score stood at 62-62 with no room for error or nerves. One Boston rink dropped three shots on the last end, but the other three managed to pick up three, two and one respectively to ensure the shot aggregate overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done to the sixteen bowlers in the squad, with skips Jonathan West, Martin Tomlin, Alex Tomlin and Andrew Reeson. The semi-final will be against St Neots at Nottingham IBC on Saturday 8 March.

Boston’s winning Denny Plate squad at the quarter final at Riverain IBC

The third and final cycle of matches in the Evening League at Boston IBC got under way with lots of drama in both divisions.

In the Orchard Health Group Division One, by virtue of winning 6-0 against A40, Holland Fen have opened up a two-point lead over Invaders. Martin Tomlin’s rink was in control throughout to win 31-8, while Alex Tomlin built a 13-0 lead, then defended it to win 20-13.

Invaders faced Nomads, with the rink of Nathan Dunnington, Sandra Tebbs and Scott Whyers at their ruthless best, building an overwhelming winning score of 47-5, including three hotshots. Nomads and skip Mel Maddison kept the other rink tight and won 14-12 for two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strollers moved into third-place after getting the better of Breakaways on both rinks, 27-9 for Paul Flatters and 26-8 for Mick Dodes.

Royal Mail beat IBC, previously third, 4-2 with Keith Sharp’s rink on top form to win 24-9. IBC salvaged two points by taking the other 17-11 for Steve Skelton after recovering from being 5-9 down.

Parthians remain fifth after beating Golfers 4-2. Ron Moore’s rink held the upper hand in winning 19-11, while Dave Marshall skipped his Golfers rink to win 16-12 after trailing 0-8 early-on.

Hotspurs had two good games against Dynamics, one place above them in eleventh, Mike Long winning 25-7 and Barbara Pell 21-11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optimists have opened up an eleven-point gap in Cammacks Second Division, by virtue of taking all six points against bottom side Shipmates, winning 31-5 for Liam Reeson and, in a tight game, 12-10 for Andrew Reeson.

Burtons moved into second above Desperados on shot aggregate after beating Vectors 6-0, winning 23-5 and 21-11.

Vikings, fourth, and Amateurs, fifth, took only two points each from their games against Kingfishers and Central respectively. David Richardson’s Kingfishers held sway throughout to win 21-12. Yogie Richardson won the other 16-13 for Vikings.

Fred Epton’s Central rink won 23-9 against Amateurs, controlling the game from the outset. Mick Greet took the other rink 16-15, having been 5-10 down at the half-way point.

Woodpeckers claimed six points for the third time in four weeks against Phantoms with 17-12 and 15-14 wins.