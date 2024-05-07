More points for G&S at Oulton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team traveled to Cheshire for round two of the British Supersport championship which took place at Oulton Park over the Bank Holiday weekend. Sam Laffins and Asher Durham both scored points with Jorel Boerboom narrowly missing out by one position in the feature race.

With Oulton Park being a fast and technical circuit and a full grid of 40 riders to contend with, the riders needed to be on top form to get up into the points. All three safely completed qualifying and took their places on the grid for the start of Sunday’s sprint race.

Sam Laffins began from the eighth row and worked his way through to take up 17th place overall and held that position to the chequered flag. But two riders ahead were in the GP2 class which elevated Laffins to15th to claim a championship point in the main race.

Asher Durham in action at Oulton Park

Asher Durham also began from the eighth row and rode well to claim 18th place at the flag. Meanwhile Jorel Boerboom was run off the track by another rider and was disqualified after having to ride over the grass to rejoin. Unfortunate as not a lot he could have done.

In Monday’s feature race run over 16 laps Sam Laffins was up into the points on the first lap but he was unfortunate to tangle with another rider and crash at Hizzy’s on lap two, his race over.

Asher Durham started from the seventh row and was soon up to 14th place on lap two. He continued to make progress and completed the race in 10th place to pick up six championship points bringing his total haul to 16 and placing him 12th in the rider standings. Jorel Boerboom had the disadvantage of having to start the race from way back on the 10th row but he persevered and worked his way forward to complete the race in 16th place just one away from the points.

Team manager Tom Fisher - it was an eventful weekend but also very productive for the team. Sam scored a point in the first race and would have easily added to his haul if he hadn't crashed but it wasn't to be. Asher rode well and once again took 10th place in the feature race. If he could improve his qualifying position he has the pace to run with the top six.

It was unfortunate that Jorel was forced to start from so far back but he made up 14 places from his grid position and was only one place away from the points. I have to thank all our loyal sponsors and supporters for their continued input and the team who have worked hard to keep the bikes in pristine condition all weekend.