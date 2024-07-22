More points for Wyberton’s G&S Racing at Brands Hatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asher Durham recorded two points finishes at Brands Hatch for Wyberton’s G&S Racing Kawasaki in round six of the British Supersport championship while Sam Laffins returned to the squad after recovering from injury to finish both races further downfield and luckless Jorel Boerboom was unable to race after his bike suffered a mechanical failure during qualifying.

Durham continued his run of points finishes when he rode well in both races. After qualifying for a fifth row start to the Sprint race on Saturday he circulated in 16th position through the majority of the 10 laps but fought hard and overtook Lee Johnston on lap eight to secure 15th place and one championship point. In the feature race he started from the head of row six and got away to a good start to take up 15th place on the opening lap. He moved up to 14th mid race but was beaten back to 15th by Oliver Barr on lap 11 of 16 and went on to claim 15th place once again picking up his second championship point of the weekend.

Sam Laffins missed the Snetterton round as he was recovering from an injury sustained at Knockhill. He returned to the squad at the weekend fully recovered and qualified for a start from the seventh row. He had a steady race on Saturday to finish in 23rd position and was placed on the eighth row for the start of the Feature race on Sunday. Sam was determined to make a move forward and passed two riders on the first lap and moving up another place at the half way stage of the race to 19th. But he was overtaken by Cameron Dawson with four laps remaining and crossed the finish line in 20th position.

Asher Durham at Brands Hatch. Pic Dave Yeomans.

Jorel Boerboom completed his free practice in 24th place but his weekend was brought to an early end when his bike developed a mechanical problem after just two laps of qualifying and he was forced to retire.

Team manager Tom Fisher - it was a weekend of mixed results for us at Brands Hatch. Asher rode well and added to his points tally while Sam was a little race rusty having been out for a few weeks. He did complete both races and is back to full fitness. Jorel was unfortunate with the bike suffering a mechanical. There were only 40 places on the grid and his time placed him down in 44th as fourth reserve so he wasn't going to get out so his weekend was over. Thanks to all our sponsors and supporters for their continued their input.

The next round is at Thruxton on August 9/11.