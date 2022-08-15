Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It was another tough weekend for me. I qualified second with my fastest ever lap around Thruxton on Saturday.

“On Sunday I held on to fourth place in the second race but the DNF in race three was frustrating to say the least. I was sitting in a comfortable fourth place and we had broken away from the rest of the field. But we take the positives with us to Cadwell for round seven in a couple of weeks.”

Qualifying in second place, he started the first race from the middle of the front row.

Peter Hickman - photo by David Yeomans Photography.

As the lights went out he settled into third place and briefly held second on lap four before dropping to third on lap five and then fourth on lap seven. He was always in the top four but on the final lap was overtaken by Glenn Irwin and crossed the finish line for fifth place.

The second race was an amazing performance by Hickman who started from the second row but got a fantastic start. moving into fourth place on the first lap.

Hickman remained within 0.3s of the leader and it was anyone's race until the latter stages of the 20-lap affair when he began to lose touch with the top three on lap 17.

He went on to complete the 20 laps in a lonely fourth place but well ahead of Lee Jackson, who was over four seconds behind him.

Starting the final race from the second row Hickman didn't get away to the best of starts and dropped back to eighth position.

But he managed to pull back to sixth on lap two and by lap four was back up to fourth place and latched onto the back of the top three.

He recorded the fastest lap of the race in his efforts to catch the top three, posting a time of 1m 15.478s - 112.37mph.

Once again the top four riders pulled clear of the pursuing pack with less than a second between them. But on lap 14 Hickman slowed and cruised back to the pits to retire, robbed of another great result by a small component failure which shut the bike down.