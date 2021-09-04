A Hollywood ending for Todd Ellis in Spielberg

Ellis and Clement. Photo: Sascha Biele

North Kelsey sidecar driver Todd Ellis took in a couple of races at the Red Bull Ring circuit at Spielberg in Austria last week.

He and passenger Emmanuelle Clement showed their class by taking the win in both outings on the Santander Salt LCR Yamaha.

Despite riding on an unfamiliar circuit Ellis/Clement soon got to grips with the track layout and took pole position, beating several fellow world championship riders who were also competing at the event.

As the first race on Saturday got underway it was Paivarinta/De Haas who got the hole shot from Reeves/Rousseau, but Ellis/Clement were soon on the case moving into second place and then into the lead on lap two of 11.

The Anglo-French duo gradually pulled away from the pack and increased their lead with every lap crossing the finish line to take the win by a margin of 9.689s from Reeves/Rousseau and setting the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 38.392s.

"It’s a fantastic circuit," said Ellis.

"We have come here for a bit of holiday racing and got to grip with the track really well.

"It was a bit difficult for the first couple of laps as it was a bit slippery but we enjoyed it, got our heads down and got away.

"We thought it would be a bit wet but you can get away with sliding on these outfits and I enjoy it when we start sliding about and it gets a bit greasy.”

Lining up in pole position once again Ellis/Clement did not get the best of starts being third off the line but were up to second at the first corner behind Reeves/Rousseau.

With little between the two outfits they soon pulled away to begin a monumental battle for the lead.

Positions were frequently exchanged with the two teams side by side for the majority of the race.

But Ellis/Clement managed to get ahead and make their pass stick on lap seven of 12 and although Reeves/Rousseau were always within a fraction of a second of them they were unable to regain the lead and at the end of an exciting and close battle for supremacy it was Ellis/Clement who were the victors once again taking the win with a narrow 0.7s separating them from Reeves/Rousseau.

Ellis set the fastest lap of the race slightly quicker than the first race with a 1m 37.856 on the penultimate lap.

“That was fun," Ellis added.

"There was nothing between us and either of us could have won.

"But I managed to get ahead and defended my line to take the win.

"I have to thank Emmanuelle for her excellent passenger skills and also my team and sponsors for their support.

"We have really enjoyed the weekend at this fantastic circuit.”

The team now travels back to the UK for the next round of the British Sidecar championship at Snetterton.