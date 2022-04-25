Alex Lowes 'pleased' with fourth place finish at Assen

Alex Lowes.

The Kawasaki Racing rider was on schedule for fourth place in the Superpole Race until a technical issue ended his hopes.

Lowes was a fighting fourth in the final race, proving that he had strong pace and determination after two unlucky moments in the earlier Assen races.

He was the top Kawasaki scorer in race two, for his best race finish of the 2022 season so far.

Lowes is 10th overall in the standings with 28 points.

“I was pleased with myself to end the weekend with a fourth place in the final race but my pace was better than that,” Lowes said.

"I should not have been in that position.

"But if you look at it, starting from the fourth row to finish fourth is not too bad.

"It was an OK end to the weekend but I feel I have been a lot better than the results show.”