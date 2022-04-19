'Awesome weekend' sees Tim Neave win race double and twin Tom take positives from British Superbikes

Tim Neave celebrates his first race victory.

Market Rasen's Tim Neave enjoyed an 'awesome weekend' as he collected two victories at Silverstone.

After taking Yamaha’s first victory in the National Superstock 1000 championship in over 13 years on Saturday, Neave doubled up on Sunday with a commanding ride to the top step at Silverstone National.

Neave’s win on Saturday was made a little easier by the riders in front of him colliding before he could launch an attack, but on Sunday the Lincolnshire rider showed he had the pace with a superb victory in the full-distance outing aboard the Edwards 1902 McAMS Yamaha.

Biding his time after sitting in second following a strong start, he made his move and pulled enough of a gap to control his lead to the flag.

“That was an awesome weekend," Neave reflected.

"We’ve had a pole position, two wins and got the lap record, it couldn’t have gone much better.

"I’m feeling so good on the bike, if we had another race to go and do today I wouldn’t change a thing.

"I knew I had the pace on Saturday but when people crash in front of you, you do always feel it was a little bit gifted so to go out and do it without that on Sunday felt really nice.

"It’s early days and it’s a long season, but I am very much looking forward to getting to Oulton Park.”

Tim's twin brother Tom - last year's Superstock 1000 champion - was competing in the British Superbikes for Honda Racing, finishing 15th, 14th and 12th in his three races.

He said: Time to reflect on what’s been a pretty epic weekend for myself and the Honda Racing UK team.

"It was hard to set any goal posts coming into round one, especially with the incredible line up in the series this year, but it’s safe to say I’ve surpassed any expectations I had coming into the weekend.

"Three races and three-point scoring finishes with 15th, 14th and 12th - reducing the overall time to the win in every race.