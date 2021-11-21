Bike ace Rhys Stephenson looking to improve upon impressive debut in British Superbike support series

Rhys Stephenson in Honda British Talent Cup action. Photo: David Yeomans

Skegness bike ace Rhys Stephenson wants to improve upon his impressive first campaign in the Honda British Talent Cup.

Now he is on the lookout for sponsors to help him fulfil his ambition.

The 15-tear-old finished 13th in his first year competing as part of the British Superbike championship Support Series.

"April seems such a long way off before the first BTC race of 2022, but with the provisional dates now out it gives me something to look forward too," he said.

"I ran on what must have been the smallest budget in the whole of the BSB paddock.

"I spent most of the season running on scrub tyres, engines rebuilt on the floor late at night amongst lots of other smaller issues, which made for an interesting but testing first season.

"Alongside all of that I’ve been learning new tracks and a new bike, but my stats just go to show what hard work and perseverance can do."

That work paid off as Stephenson recorded two top five finishes, six top 10 finishes and a season's best second place.

"I am so grateful to my family, friends, team and sponsors who helped in many different ways through the season and I hope they will be on board for 2022," he added, looking to return better than ever.

"I’m hoping to improve on my 2021 stats but to do this I will need to have a more realistic budget than last year.

"This would allow things to be done better if I run independently again, or if I can raise enough sponsorship, then may be head over in to a BTC team.

"If you are or know anyone who may be interested in supporting me through sponsorship for 2022, please (let me know).