It resulted in three strong finishes and two championship points for 14th place in the final race on Sunday at Most in the Czech Republic.

Hickman said: “What a weekend!

“I knew it was going to be a tough one, but we made progress every session.

Peter Hickman - BMW outing at Most. Photo by BMW Motorrad.

“My aim was to learn as much as possible and to come away with points is mega.

"It was a new bike for me obviously. I understand the bike from the BSB point of view but not from World SBK, especially with all the electronic changes and other things are slightly different, too. Thanks to everyone at BMW who gave me the opportunity, it was awesome."

Friday free practice was spent learning the circuit and getting to grips with the electronics but Hickman felt good and was raring to go in qualifying on Saturday.

He completed his qualifying in 21st place.

“I was a bit further down the grid than we would have liked in qualifying, my last lap in Superpole was good, but a mistake in the last sector put us in P21,” he said.

Race one on Saturday was challenging and he completed the 22-lap affair in 22nd place. In the short Sprint race on Sunday morning Hickman made up places to 19th.

“We ran the harder tyre in the Superpole race with a view to trying something new this afternoon and we wanted the bike to remain the same to get a direct comparison,” he said.

“Still managed to go a little further forward and also my fastest race lap so far.

"Each time out I learn some more and get a little closer to the front while giving as much feedback as possible to the BMW team while they continue to develop.”

Race three produced Hickman’s best result of the weekend with a strong 14th place and just 0.076s away from 13th position.”

This was Hickman's second time with the BMW Motorrad World SBK Team. The first time was in 2019 at Donington, where he had a really good weekend with the team, qualified fourth and finished seventh in the first race.