Boerboom salvages frustrating weekend for G&S

Jorel Boerboom salvaged a frustrating weekend. Photo: David Yeomans

It was unfortunate that Kevin Keyes was unable to attend the meeting because of financial restraints which left New Zealand rider Zak Fuller to represent the Wyberton-based team in the Junior Superstock class where he would enjoy two races instead of the usual one.

Zak rode well in wet conditions on Friday in free practice and considering he had never in his life raced on wet tarmac he recorded some good lap times and was looking forward to Saturday’s qualifying when the rain had dispersed and a dry track awaited him.

Unfortunately as he went out onto the track for qualifying he caught a kerb and fell from his machine, dislocating a finger in the process. Because the class was oversubscribed and the lack of a qualifying time Fuller was not permitted to race so missed out on valuable track time and points.

Meanwhile our supported rider in the Superstock 1000 class, Jorel Boerboom also had two races to contest and despite the fact that he had not ridden the big bike at the short Knockhill circuit before he rode well to qualify in 26th position and brought the bike home safely at the end of the two races, recording a brace of 20th places.

Team manager Tom Fisher reflected: “Well, what a difficult and challenging weekend that was for us.

"I think it was the worst weekend we have ever had to endure rescued only by the efforts of Jorel Boerboom who rode the wheels off the bike in his two races.

"Kevin Keyes was unable to be with us this weekend so we were one down before we even turned a wheel.

"Zak Fuller was finding it difficult in the wet conditions but managed to record some positive times in free practice, but then messed up as he went out for qualifying in the dry and crashed.

"So, with no qualifying time and being fourth reserve if anyone dropped out, he was unable to race.

"This weekend has been a huge expense for the team with fuel so expensive and a 1,000-mile round trip so a bit of a nightmare.

"We will put it behind us and reconvene at Brands Hatch for the next round.”