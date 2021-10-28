Decisions for Kyle Jenkins after successful rookie season

Kyle Jenkins. Photo: Sid Diggins

Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins ended his rookie season at Mallory Park with four good points finishes in the final round of the EMRA club championship at Mallory Park on Sunday.

In the Dunlop CB500 class Jenkins completed his qualifying in 15th position and got a good start to his first race to make up six places on the opening lap.

He circulated in 10th until lap three of eight when Terry Allsopp demoted him to 11th.

He then entered into a battle for position with Jack Turner who finally passed him on the penultimate lap.

But on the final lap Richard Blunt fell which gifted Jenkins 11th place which he held with ease to the chequered flag.

The second race saw Jenkins once again slot straight into 10th place on the first lap and he held station until lap four when he was passed by both Ben Jennison and David McDonald.

He was embroiled in a three way battle for 11th place through the remaining laps and crossed the finish line in 12th place.

Jenkins also contested the two races in the Marine Fabrications and DJ Emmanuelle Open 500 class where he qualified in 16th position in the highly competitive class.

He was involved in close race action throughout the first of two races moving up from 15th on the opening lap to crossing the finish line in a fine 12th position.

This gave him the confidence to break into the top 10 in the second race.

He made up 10 places on the first lap to ninth although he was beaten back to 10th on lap two when Lewis Booth managed to make his pass stick.

But he fought back and on lap six of eight he was back into ninth position and on the penultimate lap he made it up to eighth.

This time he was not to be denied and held his position to cross the finish line in a strong eighth place for his best result of the day.

Jenkins said: “Overall I have had a good first season in the EMRA Club championships.

“I have yet to decide which series I will contest next year.

“I would like to do some races at different circuits to see how I fare at Cadwell, Oulton Park and Donington so I am looking into that.

“I have to give a big thank you to everyone who has made it possible for me to be in this position in my first year of road racing, especially Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport for all the engine