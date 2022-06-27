Decisive win for Ellis

Todd Ellis and Emanuelle Clement. Photo: Wally Walters

Last weekend in Hungary the Anglo-French pairing secured a win and second place and set off on the long drive to Croatia for the next round of the series where they were hoping to extend their series lead even further.

With the temperature in the 30s it was going to be a difficult weekend in the heat but free practice and qualifying went well with Ellis/Clement setting the fastest lap in each session to secure pole position for Saturday’s first race.

It was just as hot on Saturday for the start of the first 18-lap affair but it didn’t seem to faze Ellis/Clement who were quick to anticipate the lights and shot straight into the lead with Kershaw/Charlwood and Schlosser/Fries right in their tyre tracks.

As the race unfolded the two leading outfits began to pull clear of the pursuing pack with Ellis/Clement extending their race lead by a second a lap ahead of Kershaw/Charlwood but in the closing laps Streuer/Kolsch made contact with Cable/Richardson resulting in Streuer spinning off the track with the outfit turning over.

The red flag was quickly shown and the race stopped while the two riders were recovered.

As two thirds distance had passed a result was declared with Ellis/Clement taking the win from Kershaw/Charlwood with Schlosser/Fries in third place.

The weather was hot and sunny again on Sunday and once again starting from pole position Ellis/Clement took the lead at the start from Kershaw/Charlwood.

As the race went on Ellis/Clement began to pull out a lead over their rivals but there was drama on lap nine when they pulled into the pits with a problem.

They made adjustments and rejoined but by this time they were two laps down on the rest of the field.

They continued for a couple of laps before deciding to retire when it became apparent the problem had not been solved.

With Schlosser/Fries picking up points for third place the gap at the top of the rider standings has been reduced to 16 points with Ellis/Clement still holding the top spot on 210 points and Schlosser/Fries on 194.