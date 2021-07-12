"'Everything that could go against us went against us!" Frustration for Peter Hickman at Knockhill but Neave twins pick up points

Peter Hickman.

Lincolnshire's Peter Hickman left Knockhill feeling stating 'everything that could go against us went against us'.

It was a frustrating weekend for the FHO Racing BMW rider in the British Superbike Championship.

As usual, the lap times were fast and furious at Knockhill and Hickman finished eighth overall.

Qualifying was also tight and 0.02 separated the top five riders.

Hickman jumped 10 places in one lap, and the session finished with him qualifying fourth behind Christian Iddon Danny Buchan and Jason O'Halloran.

He made a great start in race one, comfortably staying with the leading group.

Tussles with Buchan and others during the 19 laps ensued but half a lap from the end, technical failure halted Hicky's claim to fourth spot.

"Gutted, the bike was working really well," Hickman said.

A new engine was fitted overnight ahead of Sunday's second race.

Hickman was fighting for the top spot with Iddon but after colliding and being thrown offline the following riders took advantage, pushing home down to fifth.

The troubles worsened after missing a gear in to turn one then taking an unavoidable detour down the hill over the very wet grass and gravel.

He held on to secure seventh.

A good start followed in race three as Hicky fought through from fifth on the grid to third place.

The bike was working well but again the Ducati of Iddon came very close, sitting Hickman up into the hairpin.

Again Buchan took full advantage of the situation, dropping Hickman down the order.

The same issue regarding gear change into turn one resulted in eighth place.

HIckman added: “Disappointing weekend for us, especially when we had the pace which was probably the most disappointing thing.

"We had the pace for the podium it just wasn’t meant to be this weekend.

"Everything that could go against us went against us. It looks like we could have a possible gearbox issue on the new motor, as in both races I missed a gear going into turn one and had to go straight on.

"Not ideal, not ideal in the slightest. But we have to take the positives and the positives are we’re fast, competitive and right at the front.

"So onwards and upwards, we will get things sorted for Brands Hatch in a couple of weeks time."

Hickman is currently seventh in the rider standings on 57 points.

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave had plenty to celebrate in the Pirelli National Superstock.

Tom (Honda Racing) claimed a fourth place finish while Tim (Buildbase Suzuki) was one place less than a second behind.

Race two saw Tom add a fifth-place finish while Tim did not finish.

Tom is eighth in the rider standings on 28 points while Tim is again a place behind, on 22.