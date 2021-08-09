Fisher and Whitmore-Wilson pick up points for Kime Racing

Tom Fisher. Photo: Camipix Photography

Wrangle-based team Kime Racing had riders Tom Fisher and Broderick Whitmore-Wilson at Donington Park over the weekend for the penultimate round of the No Limits Pirelli Super 600cc Championship.

Both riders brought some valuable points home to the team, writes Helen Pask.

Fisher recorded two wins and a ninth place while Whitmore-Wilson recorded two strong fifth places and an 11th in the rain.

Photo: Camipix Photography

After qualifying on pole position for the first race on Sunday Tom Fisher got away to a good start to take the hole shot into Redgate on the opening lap.

He held his lead throughout the race which was red flagged on the penultimate lap to take the win with a 2.5s advantage over Jamie Cringle and pick up the maximum 25 points.

Meanwhile, Whitmore-Wilson started the race from the second row in fifth position.

He entered into a three way battle for fourth place but fell foul to the red flag as he was poised to take fourth place as the flag came out.

He was awarded fifth and was just six hundredths of a second away from fourth.

Race two on Sunday was interrupted by heavy rain and red flagged after five laps.

It was re-run over a shortened distance of five laps resulting in a ninth place for Fisher and an 11th for Whitmore-Wilson.

After a long delay for torrential rain which threatened to abandon the meeting, the rain stopped and the sun dried the track just in time for the final 600cc race to take place.

Fisher started the race from the middle of row five and completed the first lap in sixth position.

He was fourth on lap two and three before making it through to second on lap four.

He chased after Cringle and passed him to take the lead at Redgate on lap seven.

From there he never looked back and crossed the finish line at the end of the 10 lap affair for his second win of the weekend with a healthy advantage of 2.1s over Michael Evans.

Whitmore-Wilson started the race from the third row and took up seventh position over the first three laps before entering into a fierce battle for fourth place with three other riders.

He maintained sixth place until the final lap when he passed Lee Wells to snatch a fine fifth place at the flag.

This fine set of results place Fisher in second place in the rider standings on 245 points and Whitmore-Wilson in fifth on 124 points.