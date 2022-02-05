Flying starts as Sam Lowes sets fastest ride at Valencia

Sam Lowes may a flying start.

Sam Lowes and Elf Racing Marc VDS teammate Tony Arbolino made an eye-catching start to the 2022 preseason by posting the first and second fastest times at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

Lincoln's Lowes made a flying start when reunited with his Marc VDS machine near Valencia.

The Englishman was the fastest rider over two days, setting a fastest time of 1:35.705.

Arbolino was equally as impressive in second place, his time of 1:35.822 just 0.117s off Lowes’ best.

The riders now have a short period to rest before facing two more crucial days of testing at Jerez on February 8 and 9.

“I’m really happy with the work done in these two days," Lowes said.

"I was trying lots of components, especially today. Yesterday was more about getting back up to speed.

"But today we tried many things. As always in testing some were good, some weren’t. But we found a nice direction.

"It’s been a good two days to get back into the riding side of things. I felt confident and I’m looking forward to Jerez and making step so we are ready for Qatar.

"Overall, I’m very happy. I enjoyed it. It was a great job done by the team as they were busy days.