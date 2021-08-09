Forrest records two wins at Cadwell Park to consolidate top spot

Horton and Forrest. Photo: Sid Diggins

After qualifying for a front row start and in bright, sunny conditions Horton and Forrest rode a trouble free race on the WINTEC Racing 1000cc Suzuki to take a lights to flag win with a healthy lead over second placed riders Best/Davies.

Lining up on the front row once again for the second encounter on Saturday, this time the weather had changed for the worse and rain was falling on the Cadwell tarmac.

As the lights went out Horton and Forrest, from Misterton, got the hole shot to the first corner at Coppice from F2 competitors Fisher/Stokoe and held the race lead for the first two laps.

Fisher/Stokoe snatched the lead on lap three and went on to secure the win in their own class. Meanwhile Horton/Forrest were pulling well clear of the pursuing pack and held their class lead.

With the rain continuing to fall Horton/Forrest were able to find grip and pulled clear of the pack to dominate proceedings and take the chequered flag well ahead of their nearest rivals, Tibbles/Greenwood to take their second win of the day.

But their win did not come without problems as Forrest explained: “we had a productive day today with two wins from our races but unfortunately we have wrecked our race motor in the progress.

"Dave Crawford very kindly loaned us their outfit for Sunday’s two races so let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

It wasn’t to be as, with further rain at Cadwell on Sunday and despite the loan of the outfit they were only able to complete the warm up lap before pulling out on the first lap with a technical problem.

This also meant they were unable to take part in the second race on Sunday.