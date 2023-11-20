After setting the fastest time around the Macau road racing circuit in every session, Louth International road racer Peter Hickman went on to take the win in the prestigious GP for a fourth time and the first for the FHO Racing team on Saturday, by Helen Pask.

Conditions were almost perfect for the opening free practice session, and after a break of three years due to the pandemic, Hickman was quick to record the fastest lap of the session on Thursday morning.

He then recorded the fastest time in first qualifying on Friday and was quickest towards the end of final qualifying when Davey Todd posted a fast time.

Hickman had already pulled into the pits but went back out in the dying seconds of the session to record a fantastic last lap to snatch pole back from Todd.

Peter Hickman with the Macau GP trophy. Photo by FHO Racing.

As the race got underway on Saturday Hickman led the field through the first corner but was swiftly followed by Todd.

The pair pulled clear of the pack and after three laps Hickman began to break away from Todd, who couldn’t keep up the pace.

By the halfway stage of the 12 lap affair Hickman had pulled an 11 second gap from Todd and was inch-perfect negotiating his way around the 3.8 mile Guia street circuit, passing the back markers with ease on his way to the chequered flag a massive 28.9s ahead of Todd.

Hickman said: “We have had a fantastic result today. We are at Faye’s home event and it’s her proper home track and it’s just fantastic to be first in every single session and winning the race, so I couldn’t really ask for more than that – I’m super happy.

“The boys have worked absolutely mega, the BMW has been superb to be honest. The track was a little harder, but probably as we have had a few years away and it’s a bit bumpier than it used to be, which makes it harder to ride.

“But honestly the FHO Racing team has got the bike pretty much bang on. Nothing is ever perfect, but it wasn’t far away and I felt really comfortable. “Davey (Todd) obviously gave us a bit of a push to start with, but we could really keep the pace and he couldn’t, so we managed to break away and just managed it from there. Everything was pretty much as good as it could be and I couldn’t have really asked for anything more - P1 in every session and taking my fourth Macau GP win.”