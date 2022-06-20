Frustrations for Hickman at Knockhill

Peter Hickman leads the way at Knockhill. Photo: David Yeomans

But Faye Ho’s team is taking away a number of positives from a weekend which brought many improvements at Knockhill.

In the Bennetts British Superbike, Peter Hickman started 14th on the grid for the opening race and brought his BMW M 1000 RR home 13th.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his hopes of improving in the second were dashed when he crashed out, forcing him to start the final race 19th.

After a strong battle where he carved through the field, he crossed the line 12th.

After tasting the highs of the Isle of Man TT – where he secured four wins to take his overall tally to nine – he suffered frustrating lows back on track, despite feeling he improved through the weekend.

“It’s been a really tough weekend, getting my head back into gear for short circuits after the TT has been a bit harder than usual, but I think the circumstances of the weekend didn’t fall to my favour,” said Hickman.

“The first race was okay, I was 13th, not the best but 10th was only about a second and a half away and we improved the bike overnight.

"In Sunday’s first race I made a good start but unfortunately Andy Irwin got tagged at the hairpin and as he fell down I had nowhere to go and hit the back of him and down I went.

“I didn’t make a qualifying time so had to start the last one 19th.

"However, we finished 12th so we made up seven places and I was right in the battle for 10th.

"We have made an improvement, it’s just not really been our weekend.

Team principal Faye Ho added: “Well, how can I sum up Knockhill?

"It’s been a very difficult round for the whole team and there have been some real up and down moments for everyone.

“Peter has struggled a bit resetting his brain to short circuit mode after the TT but he got two points finishes and I know he will be back to his best by Brands."

Skegness’ Rhys Stephenson also headed north of the border to compete at Knockhill.